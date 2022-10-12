Green Wave finish strong in Columbia Academy meet

COLUMBIA — Runners from Cathedral School had a great time in the Columbia Academy Caleb Coleman Invitational Tuesday afternoon. They won the boys meet with 59 points and the girls team finished second.

Varsity Boys runners Alex Monagan and Owen Bertlesen finished in the top five for the Green Wave. Bertlesen blazed a 18:24.7 to finish third while Monagan ran the 5K in 19:02.9, both are sophomores. Their other teammate Landon French came close to cracking the top 10 as he finished 12th with a time of 19:43.7

Freshman Chase Gamberi finished 19th with a time of 20:20.3 and senior Drew Thompson finished 27th in 21:02.8. Lehman Novak finished 34th with a time of 21:38.4. Eighth graders Thomas McKnight and Mathew Verruchi finished 39th and 40th. McKnight ran a 21:55.7 while Verruchi ran a 22:04. Barrett Foster was behind them in 48th with a time of 22:52.9. Michael Waycaster finished with a time of 27:58.5 and John Zachary Wingfield finished with a time of 28:59.2.

Allie Grace McGehee continued her strong season with another top five finish. She placed fifth with a time of 21:56.3 in the varsity girls race. Lillie Bertlesen finished 18th with a time of 24:08.5.

Adeline Burgett and Molly Foster finished back to back in 21st and 22nd place. Burgett had a time of 25:02.7 while Foster had a time of 25:12.8. Lizzie Verruchi was not far behind in 24th place with a time of 25:55.9.

Anna Arthur finished 40th with a time of 29:07.8, Leah Tillman finished 43rd with a time of 29:28.2. Sidney Maier finished 53rd with a time of 30:12.6 and Caroline Carolton finished 55 with a time of 30:38.4. Ella Moak finished 59th with a time of 31:07.7 and Molly McLemore finished 62nd with a time of 31:37.7.