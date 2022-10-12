LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom.

The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6th. The lake will dewater at a slow rate of 2 to 3 inches per day until it reaches 1 foot below pool stage. The drawdown gate will be closed once the 1-foot mark below pool is achieved.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution as numerous obstructions are exposed or may be present just under the water’s surface.

Email newsletter signup

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Richard McGuffee, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 487-5307 or at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.