Carlos Tremain Demby Sr.

Sept. 7, 1981 – Oct. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carlos Tremaine Demby Sr., 41, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 8, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Schiele Officiating, burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, and hand sanitizer, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Email newsletter signup

Carlos was born on Sept. 7, 1981, in Natchez, to Melvin T. Demby and America Proby Demby. Carlos attended Natchez Public School, he was a 2000 graduate of Natchez Adams County Public School System; he earned an associate degree in the hospitality field from Copiah Lincoln Junior College; Carlos was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, enjoyed grilling, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Azelia Hargrave Belton; uncle, John Earl Hargrave; paternal grandparents, Eula Mae and Adam Demby; maternal great-grandparents, Joe and Celia Proby.

Carlos leaves to cherish his memories his parents; fiancé Earline Kinnie; three children, Ciera Demby, Carmen Demby, and Carlos Demby, Jr. of Natchez, MS; two brothers, Melvin Demby, Jr. of Natchez, MS, and Melvin (Yolanda) Green of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Joycelyn Brooks of Port Gibson, MS; grandparents, Lillie B. Hargrave of Natchez, MS, and Lee and Barbara Sewell of Chicago, IL; four aunts, Joan Hargrave of Natchez, MS, Jacqueline (Roosevelt) Owens of Natchez, MS, Angela Walker of Natchez, MS, and Susan Demby of Natchez, MS; three uncles, Adam (Bridget) Demby, Jr. of Houston, TX, Michael King of Natchez, MS, and Donell Demby of Natchez, MS; and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.