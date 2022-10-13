June 15, 1970 – Sept. 30, 2022

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Eric Garnell Brown Sr., 52, of Oklahoma City, OK, (formally of Kirby, MS) who passed away in Clayton, LA, on Sept. 30, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Partman officiating with burial following at Old Sixteen Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS from 5 until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the service time. Please be considerate of the family and take all safety measures to protect them during these unpredictable times.

Eric was born on June 15, 1970, in Natchez, MS, to Albert Lee Brown and Shirley Mae Hunt Brown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Lee Brown, and one daughter, Brittany Brown.

Eric leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Charlesetta Eddington Brown; his mother, Shirley Mae Hunt Brown; his paternal grandmother, Geneva Brown; four children, Erin Brown, Erica Brown, Eric Brown, Jr., and Kylee Brown; two sisters, Tangy Morgan and Shanta Lee; one brother, Albert Brown, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.