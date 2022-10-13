Ex-correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail

Published 3:24 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — A former correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into a Concordia Parish jail.

On Wednesday, Anthony Godbold, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested and charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introducing contraband into jail two counts and possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute.

He was employed by the sheriff’s office as a correctional officer until Wednesday when an arrest warrant was executed. At that time, he was released from his duties, authorities said.

Email newsletter signup

No further details have been released.

More News

SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit

Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program

Vidalia man arrested for molestation of juvenile under 13

Laymen’s ministry gives to others by preparing barbecue meal for The Stewpot

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that it's fall, what kind of winter do you think we'll have?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections