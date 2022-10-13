Ex-correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail

VIDALIA, La. — A former correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into a Concordia Parish jail.

On Wednesday, Anthony Godbold, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested and charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introducing contraband into jail two counts and possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute.

He was employed by the sheriff’s office as a correctional officer until Wednesday when an arrest warrant was executed. At that time, he was released from his duties, authorities said.

No further details have been released.