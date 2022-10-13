Nov. 2, 1964 – Oct. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jessie Williams Jr., 57, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Jessie was born Nov. 2, 1964, in Natchez, the son of Rosia Lee Williams and Jessie Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of the North Natchez Adams High School Class of 1982. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a self-employed truck driver. Mr. Williams was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching football including his favorite team, the Baltimore Ravens, and riding 4-wheelers.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kurt Donaldson, and step-sister, Elie Morgan.

Jessie leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lora Williams; son, Jessie Williams, III; step-son, Marcus Jones; daughters, Jasmine Williams, Josie Williams, Jessica Williams, and Agnes Watson; four grandchildren; brother, Albert Williams (Kathy); sisters, Zerline Green (Walter), Debra Hawkins, Rosie Fultz (Freddie); step-sisters, Lucille Sterling (Ledale), Ruby McCarley, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com