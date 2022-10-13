Merit Health Natchez hosting Community Health and Safety Fair

NATCHEZ — Merit Health Natchez is hosting a Community Health and Safety Fair at the Natchez Grand Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event is free and designed for participants to gain useful tips and practices to be a healthier you.

At 6 p.m., we will move to the Natchez Bluff across from the hotel where Mayor Dan Gibson will officially proclaim the day, Paint Natchez Pink.

Hospital personnel will be on hand to offer blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, height and weight and BMI screenings. Health professionals will also assist participants with heart and stroke risk assessments.

“This event is designed to encourage individuals to be proactive in their health. Numerous health professionals, including registered nurses, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, dietitian and medical imaging technologists will be available to provide valuable education and material on topics such as heart health, infection control, nutrition, trauma prevention and much more. We truly look forward to showcasing fitness, health and wellness information to the community we serve,” said Garett May, CEO of Merit Health Natchez.

In honor and recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Merit Health Natchez will be hosting a Paint Natchez Pink Day event immediately following the health fair. This is a community-wide campaign to Paint Natchez Pink on Thursday, Oct. 20. Businesses are encouraged to decorate with pink and ask employees to wear pink on this day. Individuals can place pink ribbon on their mailboxes, restaurants and store fronts are encouraged to go pink for the day with displays, lights, etc.

Gibson will read the official proclamation on the bluff, across from the Grand Hotel, on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. Breast cancer survivors and their families will be the guests of honor. There will be refreshments, music, an array of education and awareness displays, and photo opportunities in a giant pink chair! There will also be a display of pumpkins decorated in pink that will be provided by local businesses.

“We want our community to see firsthand the commitment and support of not only our hospital, but other local businesses and individuals, for this unique and fun way to create awareness. Please join us in support and honor for those in our community valiantly fighting this disease and those who have conquered their fight. It will also be a time to remember those who have lost their battle,” May said.