Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program

NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.

The SNAP Program, which is a grant to the homeowner, will fund health and safety home repairs, including but not limited to roof repair and/or replacement, electrical and plumbing repairs, heating & cooling improvements, and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades. Because of the limited funds available, not all health and safety improvements needed would receive funding.

Over the past several years SNAP Program funds available to assist homeowners have decreased due to economic conditions, which has reduced the number of homes the city and partnering banks have been able to assist. Due to this and other considerations, the city will be accepting new application worksheets for the upcoming 2023 application cycle and not reviewing old application worksheets on file.

If interested in participating in the 2023 SNAP cycle, please come by Natchez City Hall to pick up a 2023 application. Only a limited number of application worksheets will be distributed for this cycle, with applications being reviewed on a first come, first received basis.