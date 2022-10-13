Timothy Cortez Johnson Sr.

July 28, 1970 – Oct. 4, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Timothy Cortez “Mooke” Johnson, 52, of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knoxville, TN will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

A Walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Timothy was born July 28, 1970, in Natchez, the son of Rose Mary Cameron and Acey Cameron. He was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered his education at Jackson State University. Timothy was employed with Kendal Morgan as a railcar inspector.

Timothy leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; son, Timothy C. Johnson, Jr.; brother, Tony Johnson, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com