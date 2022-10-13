Walter Edward Whittington

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Walter “Pete” Edward Whittington, 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Pete was born on Saturday, May 11, 1946, in Wisner, LA and passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Nacogdoches, TX. He worked for Concordia Parish as a Teacher, School Bus Driver, Police Man, and was a Police Man for Vidalia Police Department. Pete loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is reunited with his parents, Walter Whittington and Marie Byrnes Whittington and sister, Lynette Whittington Baker.

Pete leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Hilda Ezell Whittington of Ferriday, LA; daughter, Kim Cowan and her husband, Stephen of Hemphill, TX; sons, Bo Whittington and his wife, Connie of Deville, LA, Jim Whittington and his wife, Virginia of Orange, TX, and Daryle Whittington and his wife, Traci of Vicksburg, MS; brothers, Ronald Whittington and his wife, Sherry of Ferriday, LA and Donald Whittington of Ferriday, LA; sister, Jeanette Krodel and her husband, Mike of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.