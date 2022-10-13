Winston returns to practice for Saints

By John DeShazier
The New Orleans Saints
Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to the field Wednesday and practice on at limited basis, the first time he has participated during a practice week since the New Orleans Saints played Carolina on Sept. 25.
Email newsletter signup
The Saints (2-3) split the two games Winston has missed so far, a 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London on Oct. 2 and a 39-32 victory over Seattle in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, with Andy Dalton as the starter. Winston missed the two games, and subsequent practices, due to back and ankle injuries. The Saints play Cincinnati on Sunday in the Superdome.
“I think this is part of the process,” Coach Dennis Allen said. “Eventually, he’s got to get out here and start practicing football. We feel like that’s appropriate, it’s part of the process of getting him well.
“This is part of the rehab process. It’s another step in the right direction.”