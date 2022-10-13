Woodville men sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine

NATCHEZ — Two Woodville men were sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in Wilkinson County, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Warren “Jay” Jerome Goss Jr., 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Michael “Bear” Jackson, 45, was sentenced on May 3, to 108 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Both men were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Natchez.

According to court documents, an investigation into a drug distribution operation revealed Goss and Jackson conspired to and did distribute methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride in Woodville. Between October 2019 and June 2020, undercover ATF agents conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride from Goss and Jackson.

Goss and Jackson were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 26, 2021. Both defendants subsequently pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway.