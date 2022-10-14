AC remains undefeated

WALKER, La. — The Adams County Christian School Rebels, now ranked No. 1 in MAIS Class 4A, remained undefeated this season with a 48-29 win over the Christian Home Educators Fellowship Patriots last Thursday night.

Even though Christian Home Educators Fellowship is located in Baton Rouge, La., the game was actually played at Wildcat Stadium on the campus of Walker High School in western Livingston Parish.

The Rebels dominated the first half and led at halftime 34-8. Head coach David King played a lot of his younger players in this game to give them some valuable playing time.

ACCS (9-0) returns to action next Friday at 7 p.m. when the Rebels play host to the Riverfield Academy Raiders for Senior Night at Bobby Marks Stadium. The MAIS District 3-4A championship and a first-round bye for ACCS will also be on the line.