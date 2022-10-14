FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Email newsletter signup

Louis Johnson, Jr. was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Ferriday, LA, the son of Louis Johnson, Sr., and Aslena Woodruff Evans.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his two sons, Nathaniel Williams (Sandra), Gonzales, LA, Louis R. Johnson; two daughters, Cotrina Johnson, Angela Hayes (Jerry), all of Ferriday, LA; one brother, Percy Evans; two sisters, Vera Henderson, Lena Mae Evans, all of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren that he reared as his own, Montago Tennesse, Houston, TX, Monterio Tennessee, Los Angeles, CA, Shaterika Johnson; one aunt, Queenie Woodruff of Ferriday, LA; twenty – six grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and some good friends to good fishing buddies, Rafael Cook (Keola), Christopher Chatman, Sr. (Tabanika), Eddie Lawrence (Aquanetta), Ronnie Wilkerson, Henderson Cook, Delnora Cook (Cynthia), all of Ferriday, LA; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jessie Mae Johnson; one son, Felix Johnson; one grandson, Kentrell Johnson.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com