Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation

CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man.

Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending further investigation.

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.