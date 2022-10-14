Twice-convicted sex offender Larry Presley gets a sentencing break from Circuit Court Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders

NATCHEZ — A twice-convicted sex offender received a sentence of 10 years in prison with five years suspended Friday morning.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders sentenced Larry Joe Presley, 49, to much less than the 20-year maximum allowed for a second conviction.

Presley was convicted of lustful touching or gratification of lust by touching a child, who was between 8 and 10 at the time, said Sixth District Assistant Prosecutor Paul Sullivan.

Email newsletter signup

At the time of his arrest in 2020, Presley was also charged with failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Sullivan supplied a certified copy of Presley’s first conviction in Rankin County in 2001 for the lewd fondling of a child, but Sanders said she did not consider that conviction when sentencing Presley Friday.

Presley took the stand and claimed he didn’t commit the crime for which he was convicted.

“I’m conflicted,” Sanders said.