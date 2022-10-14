Vikings top Hornets to snap losing skid

Published 11:01 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Patrick Jones

Kabari Davis helped out the Vikings with an interception returned for a touchdown Friday night. (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to contributions from their offensive line and their defense in a 26-6 homecoming win over the Rayville High School Hornets last Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

The crowd at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium wasn’t as big as it normally would be. Vidalia head coach Michael Norris said that the Natchez Balloon Festival falling on the same weekend had something to do with that.

“But the crowd we had was energized and into the game,” Norris said.

Email newsletter signup

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and never really let Rayville (1-6, 1-3) back in the game with the exception of early in the third quarter.

“We came out and controlled the line of scrimmage early. We scored a couple of touchdowns and went up 14-0. Then it pretty much went back and forth down the field, but nobody scored. We went into halftime up 14-0,” Norris said. “Our offensive line did a good job making the adjustments in the second half.”

Vidalia came out in the second half and had to punt on its first possession. The Vikings’ defense gave a big pass play that led the Hornets’ only touchdown of the game, but the try for two was no good and Rayville trailed 14-6.

“From there, our defense buckled down. Kabari Davis had an interception return for a touchdown,” Norris said. “That touchdown gave us the breathing room we needed.”

Vidalia (5-2, 1-2) travels to Lake Providence, La. to take on General Trass High School next Friday at 7 p.m.

 

More Sports

Green Wave drop much needed win to Wildcats

Wayne County rallies past Natchez High

Cooper plays hard for Tigers, Big man Ferguson gets first touchdown

AC remains undefeated

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections