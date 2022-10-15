Rev. Dr. Arthur T. Mayberry, CSM (Ret.), a native of Vidalia, Louisiana passed away October 3, 2022 in Lakewood, Washington. The eldest of six children, Arthur was born on March 13, 1937. He entered the United States Army in September 1959 and graduated from Basic Combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri followed by Advance Individual Training as an Infantryman at Fort Ord, California.

While in the military, he held various leadership positions and served with distinction within the infantry, deploying twice to Viet Nam and three to Korea. He was a graduate of numerous career-developing courses. He held a Bachelor of Science degree (multi-discipline) from Liberty University and received a Master of Arts degree in Religion from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Divinity from Kings Cross Victory Bible College in Nashville, Ohio. His awards and decorations are many to include the coveted Combat Infantryman’s Badge. In September 1989, with 30 years of distinguished service, he retired.

After his retirement from the military, Arthur worked in the public sector of Washington State as a Psychiatric Child Care Counselor at the Child Study and Treatment Center. He held the position of associate minister at Grace Gospel Service, North Fort Chapel on JBLM, WA.

Arthur, “Jack” Mayberry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie; his son, Arthur (Ric); his siblings, Charles Ferguson of Vidalia, LA; Wilton Eldridge (Bobbie), Aretha Eldridge Williams (Malcolm), and Anna R. Franklin (Eugene); grandchildren, Victor Jr., Marvin, and Amaiya Mosby; nieces Rhonda, Monique & Tralyn; nephews Maurice, Wilton Jr., Roderick, Andre’, Sean and Cedric; and a contingent of loving great nieces and nephews, cousins, and faithful friends that were dear to his heart. He was a strong and generous Christian family man and we will truly miss him ~ he will remain “Forever in Our Hearts.”

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21st at 11:00am at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Pastor Leon Dixon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Arthur T. Mayberry to the Wounded Warrior Project @ www.woundedwarrierproject.org/ donate

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc. com