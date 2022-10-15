Corbett Howard Edgin

April 16, 1970 – Oct. 09, 2022

Corbett Edgin was born April 16, 1970, in Natchez, MS, and died Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Natchez.

He was a graduate of South Natchez High School, attended Delta State, was in the Mississippi Air National Guard, and was a graduate of Barber Academy. Corbett worked at Edgin Construction Company.

Corbett was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.A. (Red) Edgin and Sarah Edgin, Marty Howard Donson and Ralph Donson; and nephew Alexander Edgin Ruley

Survivors include his daughter, Olivia Edgin; his parents, Richard Edgin, Jr. and Brenda Edgin of Baton Rouge, LA; grandparents, Seth Maurice and Barbara Howard of Jackson, MS; sister, Cassandra Ruley (Richard) of Tucson, AZ; brothers, Seth Collin Edgin (Alex) of Brandon, MS, and Richard Edgin, III of Baton Rouge, LA; uncle, Seth Maurice Howard (Dee) of Ridgeland, MS; aunts, Michelle Herring (Pat) of Crownsville, MD and Donna Wood of Baton Rouge, LA; nephews and nieces, Christian Ruley, Richard, IV (Court) Edgin, Gunner Edgin, Cruz Edgin, Townsend Edgin, Catherine Yvette Ruley, and Amelie Edgin.

Memorial services will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Ellicott Hall 211 North Canal Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.