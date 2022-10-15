Discover the Forest campaign kicks off this fall

JACKSON — The Discover the Forest campaign encourages parents of tweens to experience the outdoors with their families to support their connection with nature and each other. Spending time in nature offers numerous benefits, such as family bonding opportunities and the chance to introduce a lifelong love for the outdoors.

Did you know? There is probably a national forest just down the road from you. Seven out of 10 Americans live within 100 miles of a national forest. Forest land is not only used for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and camping but also for logging.

The National Forests in Mississippi provide over 1.2 million acres of diverse natural resources and public lands for everything from hiking to ATV riding to hunting and fishing. In Mississippi, there are 33 developed recreation areas, 2,000 acres of lakes and ponds, 90 miles of motorized trails, 265 miles of non-motorized trails, and 650 miles of fishable streams.

Visit the Delta National Forest’s Blue Lake for fishing and Marathon Lake on the Bienville National Forest for the perfect campsite. Take a hike on the Tombigbee National Forest trails to find the best places for leaf peeping in Mississippi. Admire the Owl Creek Indian Mounds on the Tombigbee National Forest. Go canoeing down the Black Creek Wild and Scenic River on the De Soto National Forest. Come hunt for deer in the Homochitto National Forest.

If none of that interests you, go wildlife viewing, take a drive, or see the stars at night. Wildlife and bird watching are also rated high on why visitors come to a national forest. The scenic byways and drives connect the public to our national forests’ beauty and natural wonder. Tent, RV, or backcountry camping are lovely ways to get a peaceful night’s sleep under the stars.

Go ahead and Discover the Forest by visiting the National Forests in Mississippi. Be careful this month since deer hunting season has started. Wear blaze orange and Know Before You Go. Visit the National Forests in Mississippi webpage for more information and safety tips National Forests in Mississippi – Home (usda.gov).