July 12, 1949 – Oct. 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – Visitation for Janny Scarborough, 73, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Jackson will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Janny was born July 12, 1949, in Alexandria, LA the daughter of Thomas Scarborough and Elizabeth Belgard Scarborough.

She was a graduate of Natchez Adams High School class of 1968. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, making jewelry, sewing and was an AVID LSU fan.

Survivors include her daughter, Vangi (Michael) Williams; son, Brandon Hein; siblings, Sharon Davidson, Gary (Bobbie) Scarborough’s twin sister Judi (Mickey) Williams, and Carobet Riley; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Will), Charley, Morgan, McKinleigh, Skylar, Julien, and Hunter; great-grandchild Willow Rose Byrd and a number of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.