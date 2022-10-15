Janny Scarborough
Published 2:41 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022
July 12, 1949 – Oct. 11, 2022
NATCHEZ – Visitation for Janny Scarborough, 73, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Jackson will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.
Janny was born July 12, 1949, in Alexandria, LA the daughter of Thomas Scarborough and Elizabeth Belgard Scarborough.
Email newsletter signup
She was a graduate of Natchez Adams High School class of 1968. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, making jewelry, sewing and was an AVID LSU fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Vangi (Michael) Williams; son, Brandon Hein; siblings, Sharon Davidson, Gary (Bobbie) Scarborough’s twin sister Judi (Mickey) Williams, and Carobet Riley; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Will), Charley, Morgan, McKinleigh, Skylar, Julien, and Hunter; great-grandchild Willow Rose Byrd and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.