Roy White, Jr.

BLUE HILL, MS – Services for Roy “Blue Brother” White, Jr., 67, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS will be at Little Zion Christian Church in Blue Hill, MS on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Columbus Felton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.