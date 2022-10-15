Roy White, Jr.

Published 2:43 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

BLUE HILL, MS – Services for Roy “Blue Brother” White, Jr., 67, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS will be at Little Zion Christian Church in Blue Hill, MS on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Columbus Felton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Arthur T. Mayberry

Freddie Ray

James Raymond Kelly

Corbett Howard Edgin

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections