Craig – Vaughan

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Friddle of Jackson, TN and the late Mr. John Craig of Ripley, TN and Ms. Melissa Vaughan of Natchez, Mississippi, and Mr. Hays Vaughan of Ocean Springs, MS would like to announce the engagement, of their children, Anna Kate Craig of Jackson, TN and Nolan Vaughan of Natchez, MS.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Ms. Floyd Roberts of Jackson, TN, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Craig of Ripley, TN.

She is a graduate of the University School of Jackson and received her undergraduate degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Currently, she is employed as an assistant to the Dean of Education at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS.

Email newsletter signup

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Marlin John Stubblefield of Benton, MS, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Anderson Vaughan of Prairieville, LA.

He is a graduate of Cathedral Catholic School in Natchez, MS, and received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Currently, he is employed by Hammerhead Armor, a Hol-Mac Company, as a Design Engineer in Bay Springs, MS.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at White Oak Farms in Medina, TN with a reception to follow. Family and Friends are invited to attend.

For more information visit: www.zola.com/wedding/annakateandnolan

The couple will reside in Laurel, MS.