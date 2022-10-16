Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Hollis Louis Green, 32, 11 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 28, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 30, 9 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. No bond set.

Davion Pharez Davis, 19, 203 Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $800.00 on first count and $1,000.00 on second count.

Ronnzelle Cortez Johnson, 27, 9 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Reports — Friday

Reckless driving on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Brightwood Avenue.

Civil matter on Concord Avenue.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Civil matter on Creek Bend Road.

Unwanted subject on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Attempted breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Warrant/affidavit at Maryland Heights Apartments.

Two false alarms on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Andrew Jamal Smith, 30, Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Zachary Heath Smith, 30, Blossom Trail, Natchez, on charge of escape. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Firetower Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Dogwood Drive.

Dog problem on Magnolia Avenue.

Burglary on Highland Boulevard.

Sexual assault/rape on State Street.

Sexual assault/rape on Broadmoor Drive.

Petit larceny on State Street.

Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Cranfield Road.

Suspicious activity on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Prince Street.

Alarm on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Driv.e

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jerry Jefferson, 59, 598 1st St., illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Brittany Wall, 32, 236 Green Acres, theft. Bond set at $1,490.

Randall White, 32, 5416 Dunbarton, bench warrant for failure to appear, theft, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $27,092.50.

Breanna Hinksen, 23, 130 Skipper Drive, carnal knowledge of a juvenile. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Demontay Dunbar, 25, 807 Second St., warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and illegal use of weapons. Bond set at $451,250.

Derek Moss, 31, 19608 Mitch Road, Bolalousa, possession of schedule II and schedule III drugs and possession of contraband in a penal institution. Bond set at $30,550.

Anthony Godbold, 35, 071 Eleanor St., malfeasance in office, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule III drugs. Bond set at $10,000.

Reports — Thursday

Shots fired on Margaret Circle.

Warrant on Dan Howard Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Carnal knowledge of juvenile arrest on Margaret Circle.

Nuisance animals on Poole Road.

Automobile accident on Levee Heights Road.

Automobile accident on Garden Drive.