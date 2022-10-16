Gibson – Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi.

Miss Gibson is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mary Jean Mason Bland and the late Mr. R.L. Bland of Macon, Mississippi, and Mr. and Dr. John and Mildred Gibson of Brooksville, Mississippi, and the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julius and Allie B. Mason of Macon, Mississippi.

Leah is a 2013 graduate of Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B. A. in Journalism and Mississippi State University with an M.A. in Higher Education. While in college, she participated in the Miss America Organization and was crowned Miss University of Mississippi in 2017. She was named Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges and inducted into the University of Mississippi Hall of Fame. She is a Spring 2015 initiate of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Leah is currently working in higher education as a Marketing Coordinator and Team Leader.

Mr. Hunter is the grandson of Mr. Alfred and Helen Hunter and the late Mrs. Marie Hunter of Woodville, Mississippi, the late Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Lee, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Garfield White, all of Leland, Mississippi.

Terrence is a 2012 graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Tougaloo College with a B.A. in English and the University of Mississippi School of Law with his Juris Doctor. While in law school, Terrence was a legal intern with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in New York City, New York. Terrence is a Fall 2016 initiate of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Terrence is currently a practicing attorney licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee and is Managing Partner and CEO of The Hunter Law Firm, PLLC.

The wedding will be held Friday, the twenty-first of October, two thousand twenty-two in Oxford, Mississippi.