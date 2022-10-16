It’s soup season, y’all: Time to enjoy favorite recipes

By Jennie Guido

Who else is loving these cooler days? The minute I can dive into my sweatshirt collection is a good day for me, and let’s just say they have been making a comeback all week.

With this cool snap, it’s time to get the soup pots back on the stove and cozy up to a steaming bowl of something yummy. Gumbo? Yes. Red Beans? You read my column last week. Chicken noodle? Get out the Saltines.

This particular recipe was one of my first to try out on my parents when I first moved into my house. It was so good (and easy) that I included it on my first Christmas postcard that I mailed out that year.

It’s perfect for weeknights when you’ve got tons of fall activities or these busy October weekends when you need something to stick to your bones. Not that we’ve ever let it last very long, but I’m sure it would freeze pretty nicely if you want to fill your freezer for the bitter winter they are forecasting.

We may need to whip this one up again soon, Mom!

Lasagna Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground beef

Salt & pepper to taste

24-oz jar pasta sauce (any brand will do)

1 1/2 cups beef broth

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (more or less depending on your heat preference)

8 lasagna noodles, broken into spoon sized pieces

Shredded mozzarella, for topping the bowls of soup

In a dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef. Season with salt and pepper, and cook until browned.

Add in the beef broth, pasta sauce, and water. Mix in the crushed red pepper (you can omit this if you prefer no spiciness to the soup). Bring to a boil, and then add in the broken lasagna noodles.

Continue to boil for about 5 minutes, and then turn down the heat to medium. Cook until the lasagna noodles are tender.

Ladle the soup into bowls and then top with shredded mozzarella cheese to create that perfect lasagna bite. Try serving with French bread!