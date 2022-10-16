Spread the word on available funding for home repairs for those in need

If you know someone living in poverty in Natchez who needs repairs to their home, please let them know about the city’s Special Needs Assistance Program.

The City of Natchez, working with Concordia Bank and Trust and Home Bank, right now is seeking qualified homeowners interested in the SNAP housing assistance program.

The city has operated this program along with Home Bank and Concordia Bank and Trust for several years as a way to get funding for much needed home repairs to those among the city’s lowest income earners.

Email newsletter signup

To qualify for the SNAP funding, the applicant must be at least 55 years old or disabled, live within the city limits, own their home and living in the home as the primary residence.

The program targets Natchezians who have the most need. Applicants’ income must not exceed 80 percent of median income based on the number of people in the household.

Also, the home cannot have any liens or judgments against it.

The SNAP funding targets repairs that will improve the health and safety of a home, such as roof repairs or replacement, electrical and plumbing repairs, heating and cooling improvements and upgrades to make the home accessible for those who have disability needs.

Those who have applied for this program in the past need to apply again if still interested in funding.

James Johnston, community development director for the city, said those interested must pick up a 2023 application at Natchez City Hall. Applications will be reviewed, he said, on a first come first received basis.

Don’t let this opportunity to receive funding to make someone in need’s quality of life a little better. Spread the word about the city’s SNAP program.