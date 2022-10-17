Bulldogs losing streak continues

MEADVILLE — Port Gibson High School sophomore quarterback Cameron Gibson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Damion Miller for the go-ahead score with 4:07 left in the third quarter as the Blue Waves defeated the Franklin County High School Bulldogs 28-14 last Friday night.

It was not only Senior Night at Franklin County, it was also a must-win situation for the Bulldogs as the entered the game not only on a two-game losing streak but also at 0-2 in MHSAA Region 7-3A.

After Quez Rancifer’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Reshon Baker with 2:03 to go until halftime tied the game at 14-14, it looked they had the momentum on their side going into the second half.

Email newsletter signup

Rancifer went 6-for-18 passing for 108 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Baker finished with four catches for 85 yards. Tyrese O’Neal was Franklin County’s leading rusher with six carries for 46 yards while Rancifer had 14 carries for 34 yards.

However, a good Port Gibson responded in a big way. Not only did the Blue Waves score two touchdowns, but their defense shut out the Bulldogs. In addition to the Gibson’s TD strike to Miller, senior running back Jeremiah Crystian scored on a seven-yard run with 7:58 remaining In the fourth quarter.

It took just 21 seconds for the Blue Waves to strike first thanks to a 63-yard touchdown run by Cyrstian, who was part of their ground game that racked up 217 yards on 34 total carries. The Bulldogs took an 8-6 lead with 7:53 to go in the opening quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Rancifer to Baker and Rancifer’s two-point conversion run.

Franklin County’s inability to stop Port Gibson’s running game and two lost fumbles were keys in the outcome of this game. The Bulldog’s defense also forced only one punt and gave up 326 total yards to the Blue Waves.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs running game was held to 118 yards on 40 carries — less than three yards per tote. They ended up with just 226 yards of total offense.

Then Port Gibson took the lead for the second time in the first half on yet another big play from its offense. This time it was through the air as Gibson connected with senior running back Quavion Barnes on a 70-yard TD pass for a 14-8 lead.

Ja Norman led the Bulldogs’ defense with 11 tackles and Peyton Touchstone had nine tackles.

Port Gibson (4-3-1, 2-1) secured a playoff berth with the win and plays host to Class 2A Newton High School this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Franklin County (4-4, 0-3) will travel to Woodville to take on winless Wilkinson County High School at 7 p.m. Friday with a playoff berth on the line. The Wildcats dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in Region 7-3A after being shut out on the road by Tylertown High School 40-0 last Friday night.