Green Wave run at Watson Classic

CLINTON — Cathedral runners competed at the Watson Cross Country Classic at Choctaw Trails in Clinton Saturday morning. Owen Bertlesen turned in the fastest boys time with 18:14.4 to finish 11th in the Varsity 5K.

Alex Monagan was not too far behind him finishing 16th with a 18:47. Barrett Burgett finished 19:51.6, Landon French ran a 20:09.5, Chase Gamberi ran 21:17.4 and Drew Thompson finished with 22:53.

Varsity Girls were led by Allie McGehee who finished eighth with a time of 21:32. Lillie Bertlesen ran a 23:24.9, Adeline Burgett finished with a 23:46.5, Lizzie Verruchi ran 24:43.1 and Anna Arthur ran a 26:45.6 in the Varsity Girls 5K.

Middle School Boys were led by Barrett Foster who finished 33rd with a time of 12:16.5 in the two mile race. Thomas McKnight was not far behind him with a 12:25.2 and Matthew Verruchi ran a 12:26.9. John Zachary Wingfield continued to improve, turning in a 15:16.9.

Middle School Girls were led by Ella Moak who finished 76th with a time of 16:26.5. Sidney Maier ran a two mile race in 17:02, Molly McLemore finished in 17:27.9 and Caroline Carrolton finished in 17:42.8.