UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Clayton remains under investigation

Published 3:26 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

CLAYTON, La. — Authorities are still investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Clayton.

A 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Zavonta Washington.

Initially, investigators said the shooting was justified because Washington had reportedly tried to break into the home through a window, said Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spears later said the investigation is still ongoing and charges may be forthcoming.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Clayton.

Washington was deceased when officers arrived at the home on Margaret Circle where he was shot. The teen was questioned and released pending further investigation, Spears said.

