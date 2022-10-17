Reeves declares Oct. 17-22 Fall weather preparedness week

Gov. Tate Reeves has declared Oct. 17-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

“When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” Reeves said. “I encourage you to dedicate a time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”

Mississippi experienced 76 tornados that touched down in 2021. The state usually sees significant storms during this secondary severe weather season November-December.

In February 2021, snow and ice hit Mississippi, closing down the city of Jackson, and causing multiple power outages and boil-water alerts across the state.

“Mississippi can see multiple types of extreme weather during the fall and winter months,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Prepare by checking insurance policies, building a disaster supply kit, and reviewing emergency plans with your family.”

To promote severe weather preparedness, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming severe weather season.

Each day of Preparedness Week, MEMA will share messages on particular topics on its social media pages. Those topics are:

• Monday, Oct. 17 — Warning reception methods

• Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Severe thunderstorms

• Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Tornado safety. Weather permitting, a 9:15 a.m. statewide tornado drill will be conducted.

• Thursday, Oct. 20 — Flash flooding

• Friday, Oct. 21 — Snow and ice

• Saturday, Oct. 22 — Mobile home safety

For more information, visit MSEMA.org, or read the governor’s proclamation.