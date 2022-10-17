Tigers fall to Cougars

BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven Academy senior quarterback Elijah Helton threw for 263 yards and four touchdown passes as the Cougars rolled to a 42-14 Senior Night win over the Centreville Academy Tigers last Friday night.

Appropriately on a night Brookhaven Academy’s seniors were honored at halftime, three seniors did most of the scoring for the Cougars. Wide receiver Trevor Fortenberry had seven catches for 220 yards and three receiving touchdowns to go with a rushing score.

Helton was prolific throwing the ball against a Centreville defense that has had trouble this season stopping the pass. He completed 13 of 19 passes and was not picked off. Tight end Rayce Stewart had four receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.

The MAIS Class 4A Cougars jumped to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 21-yard TD pass and a 15-yard TD run in the first quarter, followed by a 73-yard TD pass in the second quarter. The Class 3A Tigers finally got on the scoreboard on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Parker Nettles to John Austin Sterling — both freshmen.

Nettles had a tough game against a stingy Cougars defense. He went just 5-for-13 passing for 80 yard with one touchdown and two interceptions. Sterling had two catches for 35 yards. Running back Garret Jeansonne, yet another freshman for Centerville Academy, led the team in rushing with 52 yards on 14 carries.

The Cougars’ defense, which has been on a roll over the last month, held the Tigers to just 210 yards of total offense. The 14 points Centreville Academy scored last Friday night were the most that the Cougars have since a 48-6 setback to Class 5A Copiah Academy on Sept. 16.

Brookhaven Academy (7-2) scored late in the second quarter on a 15-yard run to go up 28-6 at halftime. The Cougars scored twice in the third quarter to touchdown passes of 24 and 14 yards to go ahead 42-6.

The Tigers scored the final points of the game on a six-yard TD run and were successful on the two-point conversion.

Centreville Academy (4-6) finishes its regular season this Friday night when the Tigers welcome nearby MAIS District 3-3A rival Amite School Center for Senior Night and the district championship will also be on the line. Both teams are 1-0 in district play after the Rebels (5-4 overall) took care of Sylva-Bay Academy 30-6 last Friday night in their homecoming game.