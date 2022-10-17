Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — There are 64 days until winter but it sure feels like old man winter is here with his chilly cane.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 59 and wind blowing out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 20mph. A clear night sky will allow the heat to escape the earth’s surface and lows will drop to 32 with a north wind around 5 to 10mph. Gusts could be as high as 2o mph.

In the last 24 hours, .06 inches of rain have fallen. NWS Jackson strongly discourages open burnings Tuesday as there is a risk of wild fires despite the rain.

Mississippi River continues to drop in Natchez and further upstream. 11.8 feet above gauge zero will drop to 11.1 and continue down to 10 heading into Friday.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m. and sunset is at 6:31 p.m.