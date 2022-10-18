Nov. 15, 1946 – Oct. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS from 5 until 6 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until the service time. Please be considerate of the family and take all safety measures to protect them during these unpredictable times.

Addis was born on Nov. 15, 1946, in Natchez, MS, to Addis Marshall, Sr. and Thelma Pickett Marshall. Addis was a veteran of the US Army; he served on Forest Aid Deacon Board and he was a member of the Bass Fisherman Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Addis, Sr. and Thelma Pickett Marshall; his wife of 44 Years, Paulette Blanton Marshall; one sister, Barbara J. Marshall and one brother, John Marshall.

Addis leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Kristy Marshall Green and husband Altonia; one son, Paul G. Rhodes; one sister, Alice Marshall Jones; one brother, Rick Marshall and wife Nikki all of Natchez; three sisters in love, Gwendolyn Marshall of Natchez, MS, Antoinette Stokes and husband Roosevelt and Mary Ellen Ussin and husband Gregory both of New Orleans, LA; five grandchildren, Teresa M. Rhodes, Jacob D. Reese, Destinee Green, Ava G. Reese, and Tia J. Green; five nieces, Barbara Moore and husband Anthony, Kimberly Freeman and husband Regis, LaTonya Dixon, Pamela King and Connie Owens; three nephews, Brandon Marshall, Ricky Marshall and Louis Wesley and wife Rachel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.