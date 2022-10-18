July 12, 1935 – Oct. 15, 2022

Auline Enlow Pritchard, 87, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born July 12, 1935, the daughter of Dudley Eugene Enlow and Hattie Ashley Enlow. She was a wonderful wife and mother.

She is survived by four daughters, Belinda McKlemurry and James, Corette Tolar and Tom, Patsy Cavin and Austin, and Cynthia Carter and Dave; two sons, Larry Pritchard and Allison, and Eugene Pritchard, Jr. and Toni; one brother R.D. Enlow; nineteen grandchildren and forty-two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Eugene Enlow and Hattie Ashley Enlow Pritchard; her husband, Lucious Eugene Pritchard; one grandson, Jamison Pritchard; two brothers, Audrey Enlow and Willie Enlow; and three sisters, Flora Mae Flowers, Nettie Lea Perry, and Patricia Bunch.

Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Corinth Church of Christ, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Bro. Bernard Waites and Bro. John Bryant. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, Ms.

Pallbearers are Brandon Cavin, Jason Cavin, Neal Cavin, Stevie Cox, Everett Laird, Carson Pritchard, Edwin Temple, and Kyle White. Honorary Phillip Temples.