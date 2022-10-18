Braves to play in Hank Aaron tribute

LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn Baseball will take part in next year’s Hank Aaron Tribute when the Braves play Mississippi Valley State on April 4, 2023, announced this week by The Hank Aaron Sports Academy CEO Tim Bennett.

Officials at The Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced a lineup of events for the week leading up to the Hank Aaron Tribute game that involves the Atlanta Braves MiLB, Mississippi Braves, set to take place April 5, 2023.

Alcorn versus Mississippi Valley State will take place Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m., at The Hank Aaron Sports Academy (formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium) in Jackson, Mississippi. On Saturday, April 1, there will be a Benefit Car Show to raise money for athletic equipment for the Academy, while Monday, April 3, will feature a high school game between local rivals Murrah and Jim Hill.

“Alcorn State University Baseball is delighted to be participating in such a worthwhile event to bring attention, not only to a great Hall of Fame baseball player like Hank Aaron, but also to the needs of urban youngsters who are in dire need of resources and equipment to play baseball,” commented Alcorn Baseball Head Coach Reggie Williams . “Mr. [Tim] Bennett is to be commended on hosting this event and bringing attention to the needs of urban kids as it relates to the sport of baseball.”

The Hank Aaron Sports Academy, formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium, is a 5,200-seat baseball stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. The historic facility is the first stadium to host professional baseball in Mississippi and serves as a multi-purpose arena which hosts baseball games, concerts, community events and more. It served as a minor league ballpark from 1975 to 1999

Smith-Wills Stadium became home of the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in 2021, with a goal to assist the underserved community of youth in the Jackson metro area as an extension of MLB legend Henry “Hank” Aaron.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for the Hank Aaron Tribute game and event on November 1, 2022.

Atlanta Braves standout outfielder and former Mississippi Brave Michael Harris II is the son of Michael Harris I, who played at Alcorn State in the 1980s, and was also a standout with the ability to play at almost every position on the field. The Harris family also hails from the Atlanta Metro area.

Follow Alcorn State Baseball on Twitter (@Alcorn_BSB) for all the latest news and updates. For all Alcorn State Athletics news, follow us on Twitter (@BravesSports), Instagram (@AlcornSports) and YouTube (Alcorn State Sports).