Feb. 20, 1931 – Oct. 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS.

Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr.

McCann was born on Feb. 20, 1931, in Batesville, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Janet Chism McCann.

He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Mark (Pam) McCann, Timothy (Stacy) McCann, Charlie (Nita) McCann; grandchildren and their spouses, Jessie (Marc) Wallace, Elliott (Elizabeth) McCann, Lauren (Austin) Helus, and Kate McCann; great-grandchildren, Blake Wallace, Kayla (Cullen) Smith, Reilly Wallace, Parker, and Faye Marie McCann; great, great-granddaughter, Ella Jax Smith; sisters-in-law, Irma (Pat) Caldwell, Jimmie (Johnny) Simpson, and Rebecca Davidson, and brother-in-law, Tommy Chism.

He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.