Freddie Ray

Aug. 27, 1956 – Oct. 10, 2022

Freddie Lee Ray, 66, of Natchez, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez Hospital.

Freddie L. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Morris Neal Ray and Christine James Ray, and one sister, Mary Ray Whitlock.

Freddie leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Darlene Ray; his daughter, Arlene Ray; his son, Fredrick Ray; his stepson, George R. Joseph, Jr.; three grandchildren, Christine Ray, Taylor Ray, and Tyler Ray; sisters, Ruby Manchester, Peggy Halford, Georgia Woods, Nelda Smith, and Patsy Tullos; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.