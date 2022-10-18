May 18, 1951 – Oct. 13, 2022

Funeral services for James Raymond Kelly, 71, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Lake St. John Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Raymond was born on Friday, May 18, 1951, in Jonesboro, LA and passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. He was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church, known as “Wooohooo”, and loved the Lord. Raymond loved to hunt and golf and was a member of Panola Woods Country Club Men’s Golf. He was the most loving and outgoing man ever, and never met a stranger. Raymond was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is reunited with his parents, Julius Ray Kelly and Christine Moffett Kelly, and brother, Glynn Ray Kelly.

Raymond leaves behind his wife, Jeri Sue Tosspon Kelly of Ferriday, LA; sons, Jamie Kelly of West Monroe, LA, Russell Kelly of Sterlington, LA, and Brent Tosspon and his wife, Haley of Natchez, MS; daughter, Valerie Tosspon of Wildsville, LA; sisters, Patsy Micheau and her husband, Glenn of Monterey, LA and Carolyn Beach and her husband, Gary of Bastrop, LA; brother-in-law, Rob Smith and his wife, Karla of Baton Rouge, LA; grandson, Gabriel Kelly of Sterlington, LA; granddaughter, Serenity Kelly of Sterlington, LA; grandson, Grayson Tosspon of Natchez, MS; granddaughters, Rosalie Tate Tosspon of Natchez, MS and Andie Katherine Tosspon of Natchez, MS; nieces and nephews, Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Josh Beach, Kelli Beach, Brittany Kelly, Danielle Kelly, Kelsey Gresham, and Andrew Smith; and beloved best friend, Ellie.

Those honoring as pallbearers will be Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Josh Beach, Jamie McCartney, Travis Brown, and Rusty Jackson.

Honorary pallbearer is Phil Lindley.

The family will receive friends at Lake St. John Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 1 until service time at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lake St. John Baptist Church.

