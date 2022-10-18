Miss-Lou Youth Football: Oct. 15, 2022
Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022
8 and Under
Tensas State Bank Saints 26 – 6 El Rachero Cowboys
Saints Scoring: Marcus Mearday on a 20 yard rush, Christian White on a 30 yard rush, LJ Leonard on a 4o yard rush and Colston Richard on a 13 yard rush.
Cowboys Scoring: Lane Dooley on a 32 rush.
Granny’s Snack Shop Sharks 26 – 6 Concordia Bank Gators
Sharks Scoring: Yates King on a 22 and 40 yard rush, Cruz Ladner on a 10 yard pass from Hendrix Braisher, Hendrix Brashier had an 11 yard rush.
Gators Scoring: Case Fudickar on a 23 yard rush.
Delta Oil Tools Bulldogs 27 – 6 Bishop, Paxton, Crigler Mobley Tigers
Bulldogs Scoring: Josiah Campbell on 11, 12 and 40 yard rushes and Keien Thompson on a 21 yard rush.
Tigers Scoring: Durham Crigler on a 50 yard rush.
10 years and under
Silas Simmons Tigers 25 – 0 Delta Bank Jaguars
Tigers Scoring: Case Murry on a 52 yard rush, Raheeim Tolliver on a 31 yard rush and Michael Hart on two 70 yard rushes.
Crafts Tree Service Sharks 19 – 7 Gibbons and Gibbons Lawdogs
Sharks Scoring: Caden Craft on 65 and 70 yard passes from Jaxon Brashier and a 20 yard rush.
Lawdogs Scoring: Marion Harbor on a 22 yard rush.
13 and Under
State Farm Jordan Farmer Big Dawgs 28-0 Geaux Time Nutrition Sharks
Big Dags Scoring: Champ Blankenstein on a 26, 36 and 70 yard rushes. Noah Myers on a 22 yard rush.
Geaux Time Nutrition Sharks 7-0 Johnny’s Pizza Sharks
Sharks Scoring: Cole Butler on a 52 yard rush