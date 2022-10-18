Miss-Lou Youth Football: Oct. 15, 2022

Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Caden Craft runs through the fog to put his team in an excellent scoring position Thursday night as the Geaux Time Nutrition Vikings and 3 Rivers Co-Op Bulldogs played in the Miss-Lou Super Bowl.( Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

8 and Under

Tensas State Bank Saints 26 – 6 El Rachero Cowboys

Saints Scoring: Marcus Mearday on a 20 yard rush, Christian White on a 30 yard rush, LJ Leonard on a 4o yard rush and Colston Richard on a 13 yard rush.

Cowboys Scoring: Lane Dooley on a 32 rush.

Granny’s Snack Shop Sharks 26 – 6 Concordia Bank Gators

Sharks Scoring: Yates King on a 22 and 40 yard rush, Cruz Ladner on a 10 yard pass from Hendrix Braisher, Hendrix Brashier had an 11 yard rush.

Gators Scoring: Case Fudickar on a 23 yard rush.

Delta Oil Tools Bulldogs 27 – 6 Bishop, Paxton, Crigler Mobley Tigers

Bulldogs Scoring: Josiah Campbell on 11, 12 and 40 yard rushes and Keien Thompson on a 21 yard rush.

Tigers Scoring: Durham Crigler on a 50 yard rush.

10 years and under

Silas Simmons Tigers 25 – 0 Delta Bank Jaguars

Tigers Scoring: Case Murry on a 52 yard rush, Raheeim Tolliver on a 31 yard rush and Michael Hart on two 70 yard rushes.

Crafts Tree Service Sharks 19 – 7 Gibbons and Gibbons Lawdogs

Sharks Scoring: Caden Craft on 65 and 70 yard passes from Jaxon Brashier and a 20 yard rush.

Lawdogs Scoring: Marion Harbor on a 22 yard rush.

13 and Under

State Farm Jordan Farmer Big Dawgs 28-0 Geaux Time Nutrition Sharks

Big Dags Scoring: Champ Blankenstein on a 26, 36 and 70 yard rushes. Noah Myers on a 22 yard rush.

Geaux Time Nutrition Sharks 7-0 Johnny’s Pizza Sharks

Sharks Scoring: Cole Butler on a 52 yard rush

