Vera M. Craig

Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Feb. 3, 1934 – Oct. 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Body will Lie in State at the church from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.

