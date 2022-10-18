Weather Forecast: October 19, 2022

NATCHEZ — October 19th is national seafood bisque day and what perfect timing. Frost and cold temperatures are on the way for the Miss-Lou.

Wednesday is forecast to have widespread frost until 8 a.m. with a sunny day and a high of 62. A north wind blowing around 5mph will cool things down heading into the evening.

Wednesday nights low is 34 with a northwest wind blowing about 5mph. It is a clear night so any hot air will escape the earth’s surface.

The frost will damage any unprotected vegetation and is expected to be in the area Thursday as well. NWS Jackson says the greatest chance of a frost is in areas north of US 84.

Hank Jr. once sang about the Mississippi River going dry and it is certainly dropping. The mighty Mississippi is down to 11.3 feet above gauge zero and should continue to fall into the week.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. and sunset is at 6:27 p.m.