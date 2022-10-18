Weather Forecast: October 19, 2022

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat — Frazier fourth grader Roquia Jackson peeks out from her jacket to stay as warm as possible while waiting to go home for the day Monday.

NATCHEZ — October 19th is national seafood bisque day and what perfect timing. Frost and cold temperatures are on the way for the Miss-Lou.

Wednesday is forecast to have widespread frost until 8 a.m. with a sunny day and a high of 62. A north wind blowing around 5mph will cool things down heading into the evening.

Wednesday nights low is 34 with a northwest wind blowing about 5mph. It is a clear night so any hot air will escape the earth’s surface.

Email newsletter signup

The frost will damage any unprotected vegetation and is expected to be in the area Thursday as well. NWS Jackson says the greatest chance of a frost is in areas north of US 84.

Hank Jr. once sang about the Mississippi River going dry and it is certainly dropping. The mighty Mississippi is down to 11.3 feet above gauge zero and should continue to fall into the week.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. and sunset is at 6:27 p.m.

More News

Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’

APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested

YEAR IN REVIEW: Department behind over 40 child predator arrests in less than 10 months gives rundown

Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections