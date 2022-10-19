Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Natchez Athletic Director and women's basketball coach Alphaka Moore. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring.

Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the all-star game.

Mississippi vs Alabama will be played March 11, 2023 at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

MDWFP, MSU Deer lab receive funding for CWD research

Wolves tip-off basketball season with jamboree

Miss-Lou Youth Football: Oct. 15, 2022

Braves to play in Hank Aaron tribute

Print Article

  • Balloon Race Text Alerts

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections