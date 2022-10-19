Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game

NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring.

Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the all-star game.

Mississippi vs Alabama will be played March 11, 2023 at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama.