Non-profit group GMSS plans community appreciation event Oct. 23

NATCHEZ — GMSS, pronounced “GEMS,” is a nonprofit organization, founded by Glennese Michelle Smith in 2016.

GMSS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to help abused adults and children, prevent high school dropouts, help those dealing with mental challenges due to other issues, and also assist with the homeless.

“Our vision is to reach out and give support and resources needed to get individuals into safe places when needed,” said its founder, Glennese Smith.

Email newsletter signup

GMMS was approved in 2020 to open a Domestic Violence Shelter in Natchez.

“We have been working diligently on completing renovations and repairs to open in 2023. Aside from completing renovations to the shelter, GMSS has also assisted with hotel stays, feeding the homeless, bill payments, personal needs for fire victims, burial assistance, job search, and completing resumes for individuals,” Smith said.

GMSS adopts five families yearly within the lower counties and provides Christmas gifts for those children in need, she said.

For the last couple of years, the organization has partnered with Taxes By Me, owned and operated by Glennese, to give back to the community and also show customer appreciation, Smith said.

On Oct. 23, GMSS and Taxes By Me will host its 4th annual giving back to the community and customer appreciation day at MCove, 261 Devereux Drive, Natchez, between 4-8 p.m.

“The event is free and everyone is welcomed to come out,” Smith said.

Smith said she is a domestic violence survivor and enjoy bringing awareness within the community. She is a published author, who wrote, “Surviving A Thousand Deaths: The Glennese Smith Scott Story.”

She earned her B.S. and M.S. in secondary education and endorsement in counseling, from Alcorn State University, and is a Licensed Counselor. Smith has her certification in Mental Health Therapist for the state of Mississippi and Louisiana. For more information, call 769-244-0099.