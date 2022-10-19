Silas Simmons promotes five in its Natchez office.

NATCHEZ — Accounting firm Silas Simmons, headquartered in Natchez, has promoted five individuals on its staff.

Moses Ard, CPA, was promoted from Senior Manager to Director, and has been with Silas Simmons since September 2011. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation from Mississippi State University. Ard has been a CPA since 2012, and has a dual role in both tax and audit departments.

A member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ard has served locally on the boards of Natchez Balloon Festival and the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society,

He and his wife, Cheyne, are at home in Natchez, where he enjoys hunting, fishing, and relaxing with their dogs, Lilu, Dobby, Scout, and Mr. Beignet and two cats, Mojo and Cheese Grits.

Haley Holzhalb, CPA, was promoted from Senior Associate to Manager, and has been with Silas Simmons since June 2017. She received her Bachelor of Accounting from University of Louisiana at Monroe. Holzhalb has been a CPA since 2020 and has a dual role in both tax and audit departments.

She is a member of AICPA, Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Holzhalb and her husband, Kyle, and their daughter, Charlee, live in Monterey, Louisiana, where they attend New Era Baptist Church. She enjoys traveling, playing with their daughter, and relaxing with friends and family.

Chelsea Lewis, a native of Natchez, has been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate at Silas Simmons, where she focuses on tax preparation.

Lewis, a 2011 graduate of Natchez High School, received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2016 from Alcorn State University. She began working at Silas Simmons as an intern in the spring of 2016, and then began full time with firm in August 2016.

Lewis is very involved in different organizations in the community such as Zeta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Family Connection Mass Choir, and Mt. Caramel Missionary Baptist Church praise team. She and her husband, Nicholas, are at home in Natchez, where she enjoys dancing, singing, traveling, and relaxing with their family and friends.

Makenzie Gray, a Belmont, Mississippi, native, was promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. Gray received an Associate of General Studies from Itawamba Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Mississippi University for Women, and a Master of Taxation from Mississippi State University. She joined Silas Simmons in August of 2019.

Since arriving in the Miss-Lou area, she has enjoyed the numerous music festivals, scenery, and fellowship at Vidalia Church of Christ.

Tayler Stevens was promoted from Associate to Senior Associate at Silas Simmons, where she focuses on tax preparation. Stevens, a graduate of Centreville Academy in 2014, received her Associate of Arts degree in 2016 from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University, where she earned her Bachelor of Accountancy in 2019.

She began working at Silas Simmons in January 2020.

Stevens lives in Gloster, Mississippi, with her husband, Slade, and their newborn son, Kemper. She enjoys going to the lake, hunting, and spending time with her family.