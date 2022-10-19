USM football looks ahead to Texas State while batting injuries

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss head coach Will Hall looks forward to a road trip to face Sun Belt opponent Texas State this weekend following a win over Arkansas State last weekend. His team came to practice this week with a lot of energy.

The Golden Eagles are battling injuries as Ty Keyes is out this week and will miss the game. He said the quarterback will be out for the season.

Center Brian Myers is highly probable this week which is good news. Natchez Wide Receiver Jakarius Caston suffered an injury early in the season.

“I think we will have him back this week, I really do, he went down early but it it’s not a season ending injury. I say he is probable for this week.” Hall said.