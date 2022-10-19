Weather Forecast: Oct 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — Fall is here as the leaves start to fall and the first frosts bring a chill to the air.

Wednesday night is forecast to have another frost as temps will fall down between 28 and 32 degrees. Frost is likely with possible damage to unprotected vegetation.

There is also a fire danger alert from the NWS office in Jackson. People not living in counties with burn bans should take caution in any open burnings. Mississippi’s Forestry Commission issued a statewide wild land fire danger alert Monday asking people to not burn.

Thursday is forecast to have wide spread frost mainly before 8 a.m. It will otherwise be sunny with a high near 71 and a calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening. Thursday night should have a low around 48 degrees with a calm wind becoming south around 5mph. It will be a clear night.

Monday will be the next chance for rain in the Miss-Lou with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. and sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Natchez’s Mississippi River gauge is at 10.9 feet above gauge zero and continues to fall into the weekend. It should be around 9.7 feet above gauge zero on Sunday. It is approaching the 15th lowest river level in Natchez at 8.78 feet above gauge zero set on December 6, 2012. The lowest reading of the Mississippi River in Natchez is 1.7 feet below gauge zero set on February 3, 1940.