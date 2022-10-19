Wolves tip-off basketball season with jamboree

MONTEREY — Football season might be on the forefront of most people’s minds but that is not the case for one community in Concordia Parish. On the banks of Black River Lake, Monterey High School is gearing up for its basketball season.

The Wolves new gym is nearly complete and would allow them to host playoff games. At this time, they are hoping to have it done early in the season.

Monterey is also turning its attention to their basketball jamboree to be played on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The Wolves varsity and junior varsity teams will see action throughout the day in 10 minute games. Monterey’s JV team will take on Harrisonburg and the varsity teams will take on Central and Harrisonburg.

Email newsletter signup

The jamboree tips off Monterey’s basketball season which officially starts on Nov. 1. with a game against St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville.

Jamboree Schedule

Harrisonburg vs Central (girls) – 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg vs Central (boys) – 5:25 p.m.

Monterey vs Central (girls) – 5:50 p.m.

Monterey vs Central (boys) – 6:15 p.m.

Monterey JV vs Harrisonburg JV (girls) – 6:40 p.m.

Monterey JV vs Harrisonburg JV (boys) – 7:05 p.m.

Monterey vs Harrisonburg (girls) – 7:30 p.m.

Monterey vs Harrisonburg (boys) – 7:55 p.m.