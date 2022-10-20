A win clinches district title, playoff bye for Rebels

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team will look to finish the 2022 regular season undefeated this Friday night as they welcome Riverfield Academy to Bobby Marks Stadium for Senior Night.

Kickoff between the Riverfield Academy Raiders (5-4, 2-1) and the ACCS Rebels (9-0, 3-0) in this pivotal MAIS District 3-4A game is set for 7 p.m. The Rebels defeated Christian Home Educators Fellowship of Baton Rouge, La. on the road 48-29 last Thursday night in which head coach David King played several younger players in that contest.

Meanwhile, the Raiders from Rayville, La. fell on the road to Class 5A Simpson Academy 42-6 last Friday night for their second consecutive defeat. They lost at home to Class 4A St. Joseph Catholic School of Greenville 30-13 two weeks ago.

A win for ACCS will give the Rebels the outright district championship and a first-round bye in the MAIS Class 4A Playoffs, which start next week. However, if Riverfield Academy wins, that would create a potential three-way tie with ACCS, Riverfield, and Tri-County Academy provided TCA defeats St. Aloysius High School at home Friday night.

Last year when these two teams faced off in Rayville in what would turn out to be the first of two meetings, the Rebels came away with a 43-36 win over the Raiders. They met again in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs, with ACCS taking a decisive 41-7 victory.

Nine members of the Rebels’ football team, including running back/linebacker Dantavios Stampley, running back/defensive back Terrell Tenner, wide receiver/linebacker Connor Aplin, and wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Samuel Merriett, will be among those seniors who will be honored before the game starts.