GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041.

She was the daughter of Henry L. and Dora Barnes who preceded her in death, along with three brothers, Henry, Hardis, and Ivory Barnes.

Emma leaves to cherish her memory a husband, John Burns; two sons, Joshua and Jenoah Burns of Rowlett, TX; four sisters, Doretha Henderson of Natchez, MS, Shawanda Barnes of Flowood, MS, Carol and Adene Barnes of Garland, TX; two brothers, Byron Barnes of Garland, TX and William Carter Barnes of Natchez, MS.

A live stream of the service will be on YouTube: Centerville Road Church of Christ. Services are under the direction of Rest Haven Funeral Home, 3701 Rowlett Road, Rowlett TX 75088.